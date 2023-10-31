The Fitbit Sense 2 hits its best deal of 2023

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The shortening days may mean you need a bit of extra motivation to progress your fitness goals. The Fitbit Sense 2 can be that gym or jogging buddy, and at over $100 off in this latest deal, there hasn’t been a better time to buy it in 2023. Fitbit Sense 2 for $198.04 ($102 off)

This hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker has only been cheaper than it is today on one previous occasion. We’re pretty sure that was a price glitch, with the tracker priced at just $79.95 a year ago last Halloween.

Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Sense 2 The Fitbit smartwatch for advanced health tracking The Fitbit Sense 2 packs an EDA/cEDA sensor, ECG readings, heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature monitoring and a fantastic sleep tracking suite. In addition to this extensive list of health-focused tools, the device also features built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay, and support for on-wrist phone calls. See price at Amazon Save $101.91

The Fitbit Sense 2 has some interesting features. It’s the first Fitbit device to support continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) readings, allowing for real-time stress monitoring. The device also includes a range of health metrics like Active Zone Minutes, step count, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and skin temperature tracking. ECG readings are available in supported countries, and the device has built-in GPS plus Google Pay. The Sense 2 comes with a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling you to receive and respond to phone calls directly from the watch. Battery life is solid, offering at least three days of charge even on max settings. The new processor in the Sense 2 ensures a smoother and snappier user interface than the original Sense.

The Fitbit Sense 2 deal could end anytime, so check it out for yourself via the widget above.

