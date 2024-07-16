Our favorite fitness tracker has dropped to its lowest price yet

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Although Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market, its devices are usually much more expensive compared to alternatives from Xiaomi and Huawei. The price gap is large enough to make Fitbit’s trackers difficult to recommend to budget-conscious buyers, but that’s no longer the case with these Prime Day deals on the Charge 6 and Sense 2.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is our favorite band-style fitness tracker, but it’s a tough sell at its usual price of over $150. However, you can grab one from Amazon for just $99.95 right now, which is a great price for a tracker that offers support for over 40 exercise modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring, Google app support including Wallet compatibility for contactless payments, and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

For those who prefer a larger display, the Fitbit Sense 2 will be a better fit. It’s a watch-style tracker featuring a 1.6-inch OLED display that offers all the features you get with the Charge 6. In addition, the Sense 2 supports stress tracking, skin temperature monitoring, and ECG with irregular heart rhythm notifications. The Sense 2 is available at a 28% discount for just $179.95, and you can grab one by following the link below.

These Fitbit deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so you may not see them if you don’t have an active subscription. Thankfully, Amazon is also offering a free 30-day Prime trial that you can utilize to grab the fitness tracker of your choice.

