Can't sync your Fitbit? You're not alone, as service suffers major outage

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit users currently report problems syncing data and logging into the Android app.

The company confirms that an outage is in progress, and is currently under investigation.

Right now there doesn’t seem to be anything users can do, so just sit tight and avoid the temptation to reinstall the app.

It’s a beautiful Thursday morning, and you’re up with the sun to get a nice long run in ahead of a busy day. Only what’s this? Your tracker won’t sync with the app? If you’re a Fitbit user, this might be exactly the situation you found yourself facing today, as a major outage hits the company’s servers.

Over on the Fitbit status dashboard, the company confirms on ongoing outage, starting about three hours earlier today. While that page acknowledges issues with the Fitbit app and the web API, it suggest that device sync is still operational, but reports from users tell a different story.

On Reddit, posts from users like bitter_sweet9798 and The0Walrus specifically mention sync problems — though we imagine it’s probably hard for users to draw a line between what counts as a problem with the app, and with the sync backend in particular (via 9to5Google).

Right now, Fitbit says that it’s still investigating the outage, and doesn’t offer anything in the way of further details or remediation steps. Based upon what we’re seeing from users, though, we’d recommend not messing around with your app too much out of frustration, as those trying to uninstall and reinstall the app have been running into trouble just logging in to their accounts.

Your Fitbit should still keep gathering data while this outage is in progress, so we suppose there’s technically no reason for you to use this as an excuse to take a day off, but we still get it — updating your stats at the end of a workout can be a big part of the routine for a lot of us, and not being able to sync up just hits a little different. Hopefully Fitbit irons this one out soon, and everything’s back to normal for tomorrow.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.