I tried Fitbit's new sleep score and my bad marks are much easier to understand

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I already considered Fitbit’s sleep tracking platform among the better options out there, mostly because it was consistent and easy to check in the morning. After testing the new public preview (by taking my Pixel Watch 4 to bed), it’s clear Fitbit is aiming for something more ambitious. The updated system paints a clearer picture of what’s actually happening overnight, with a heavier focus on the details behind each night of sleep. Instead of simplifying for brevity or smoothing things over optimistically, Fitbit now emphasizes the breakdown of what’s really going on.

Do you prefer Fitbit’s new, more detailed sleep score? 1 votes Yes, more detail is better. 100 % Still getting used to it. 0 % No, I'm frustrated by it. 0 % Haven’t tried it yet. 0 % I don't track my sleep. 0 %

The new system is harsher, but smarter

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Like a lot of people, I don’t get the best sleep on a regular basis. Yet in the past, most of my sleep scores landed somewhere between fair and good, regardless of how poorly I actually slept. With the new system, those generous scores are few and far between.

Fitbit has pivoted to a more transparent approach, highlighting what’s affecting users’ scores and taking a more holistic view. Short wake-ups that might’ve slipped through before are now clearly tracked, and the time it takes to reach deeper sleep also carries more weight. Meanwhile, if you’re lucky enough to sneak in midday naps, Fitbit is also now better at catching shorter sleep sessions, including naps that used to get ignored entirely.

Fitbit has pivoted to a more transparent approach that highlights what's actually affecting my sleep.

One major upside is that trends are easier to spot at a glance. With more details available to dig into, comparisons between nights feel more meaningful instead of just slightly different bars on a chart. I’d personally rather get more details with my depressing scores than just depressing scores. The new system is a tougher one, but it’s also more realistic.

Now details matter more than the number

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The overarching shift is the platform’s focus. I still get a nightly sleep score, but now there’s more incentive to look into the details. The updated experience makes it much clearer what’s driving my score by breaking down each contributing factor, including total sleep duration, time to sound sleep, total sound sleep, restlessness, interruptions, and full awakenings. In other words, Fitbit now does a better job of showing what went wrong (or right) instead of just labeling the night as good or bad.

That shift changes how I use my sleep data (which frankly, I used to ignore). Instead of feeling like I’m chasing an elusive A+, it’s now closer to reviewing a report. There’s more context for specifics affecting my rest, so my scores feel within my control to change. I also appreciate the benchmarking to contextualize my sleep compared to others my age.

The added context makes my data more actionable and worth digging into.

The new approach also puts Fitbit much closer to platforms like Oura and Garmin, which have leaned into deeper analysis for a while. Fitbit still keeps things simpler overall, but it’s no longer stuck in that middle ground where the data exists without really helping you use it.

The app also explains itself

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Like Oura, Fitbit is also doing more interpretation. The new AI-driven insights highlight patterns and call out potential issues, so you can see key takeaways without digging through every chart. They’re still fairly surface-level, but they’re useful enough to take a look at, and certainly more useful than an arbitrary number.

For Premium members, Fitbit’s built-in coach even pulls out quick summaries that are easy to skim, making the whole experience streamlined and approachable. It’s not groundbreaking guidance, but it lowers the effort required to actually get something out of my data. I can even chat with the AI coach to get more specific insights or tips, like how to adjust my workout based on my readiness.

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The trade-off

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The downside is that stricter scoring means more disappointing mornings. If you’re used to softer scores, the shift is noticeable, and possibly demoralizing. If you’re the type to justify a second coffee around 2 pm based on your sleep score (guilty), the update might affect your wallet, too.

Like sleep data from any smartwatch or fitness tracker, this is also still an estimate. Short of being wired up for a full polysomnography study, there’s no perfectly accurate way to track sleep and sleep stages, and some mornings, your stats won’t line up with how you feel. What’s changed is the amount of context behind those mismatches. Even when a score feels off, there’s now more information explaining why it landed where it did, which makes the whole platform easier to trust.

My scores still aren't great, but now I get a more holistic look at why, and what to do about it.

In short, this update goes deeper and broader, with more transparency about what’s affecting my sleep. Fitbit has left behind the sugar-coating in favor of a clearer picture. It’s not always flattering, but it is more useful, even if it mostly confirms what I already suspected about my sleep.

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