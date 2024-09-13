Fitbit Daily Readiness Score is now available on your older Fitbit, Pixel Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Fitbit Readiness Score feature is now freely available on older Fitbit and Google Pixel watches.

The function collects various metrics to figure out whether you’re ready for a tough workout or if you need more recovery time.

Fitbit has offered a Daily Readiness Score for a while now, effectively using various metrics to determine your workout intensity and whether you should rest. The feature originally required Fitbit Premium, but Google made it freely available with the launch of the Pixel Watch 3.

Now, Google has confirmed via a support page (h/t: 9to5Google) that the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score feature is available to owners of older Pixel Watches and Fitbit devices.

More specifically, Google says the feature is available via the mobile app on the first-gen Pixel Watch and newer, the Fitbit Charge 5 and 6, the Fitbit Inspire 2 and 3, the Fitbit Sense and Sense 2, the Fitbit Versa 2 and newer, and the Fitbit Luxe. The feature requires version 4.23 of the Fitbit app or newer.

Want to view your Daily Readiness Score on the device itself? Then you’ll need the Fitbit Luxe, Charge 5, Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense, or Sense 2.

In any event, the readiness score uses a 100-point scale (from low to high) to gauge whether your body is ready for a tough workout or if you need more recovery time. The feature uses your heart rate variability, recent sleep, and your resting heart rate to calculate a score. A score of 65 or higher means you’re ready for an intense workout, while a score of 29 or lower means you should rest.

