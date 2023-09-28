Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the company’s latest addition to one of its most popular lineups. The powerful fitness tracker packs a robust tool kit into a relatively small form factor. But is the Fitbit Charge 6 waterproof? Read on to find out.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 waterproof?

Like most new Fitbit devices, the Fitbit Charge 6 is water resistant up to 50m. The tracker is designed to hit the pool deck and stand up to even the sweatiest land workouts.

With that said, any device’s water resistance will diminish over time. To keep your Charge 6 durable for longer, avoid dropping the tracker or exposing it to soaps, lotions, or aerosols. High-velocity water, such as during water sports, can also damage the fitness tracker.

Without proper care, water resistance on the Fitbit Charge 6 can diminish over time.

On the software front, the Charge 6 features a water lock setting which prevents the user’s screen from activating during water activities. To enable water lock, swipe down from the clock screen and tap Water Lock, then tap the device’s screen twice. The feature turns on automatically when you start a swim in the Exercise app.

Can you swim with the Fitbit Charge 6? Absolutely. Given its water resistance rating, the Fitbit Charge 6 is safe to wear while swimming to depths up to 50 meters. This means clocking laps with your tracker is encouraged. Fitbit also added a new surf activity profile to the device indicating that it is safe to wear in salt water as well.

Fitbit added a variety of new sport profiles to the newest generation, including surfing.

Additional activities available on the Fitbit Charge 6 that may leave users with wet wrists include Kayaking, Canoeing, paddle boarding, and of course, swimming. If you do expose your tracker to liquid other than freshwater, it’s best to rinse the device afterward and dry it completely.

Can you shower with the Fitbit Charge 6?

It is technically safe to shower with your Fitbit Charge 6. However, wearing the device in the shower increases the likelihood of exposing your wearable to shampoos and soaps. These substances can damage the Fitbit Charge 6 over time.

Can I wear my Fitbit Charge 6 in the sauna? While the Fitbit Charge 6 is safe for swimming, you should not wear the tracker in the sauna. Fitbit does not recommend using any of its products in saunas or exposing any Fitbit devices to extreme high or low temperatures. The hot tub is off-limits for the Charge 6 as well.

