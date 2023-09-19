Fitbit teases what could be a Fitbit Charge 6 announcement date

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit posted a video teasing an announcement for September 28, 2023.

The person in the video is wearing a device around his wrist.

The device could be the Fitbit Charge 6.

Earlier today, Fitbit rolled out a redesign for the Fitbit app. But that wasn’t the only thing the company had to share today. It appears Fitbit is also planning an announcement for a new device that could be the Charge 6 next week.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, Fitbit posted a very brief six-second video. In that video is a man who smiles at the camera and quickly swings his arms from left to right before turning the camera off. We are then greeted by a black screen with the date September 28, 2023.

The social post is clearly teasing an announcement, but an announcement of what? It’s easy to miss, but if you go frame by frame, you’ll notice that the man is wearing a wrist-worn wearable of some kind. It’s not exactly clear as day, but looking at everything from the bands to the display, the device looks an awful lot like the Fitbit Charge 5.

An earlier leak suggested that the Charge 6 would look almost identical to the Charge 5. Given this assumption, we would guess that the date in the video is probably for a Charge 6 announcement.

The company skipped launching the Charge 6 in 2022 when the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 were announced. But that’s not new, as the latest model of the Versa also skipped a year before its release in 2022.

The latest line of Fitbit devices didn’t see much of a price change from the previous generation. If the same happens for the Fitbit Charge 6, it could cost somewhere around $179.

