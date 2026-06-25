Prime Day steal: The Fitbit Charge 6 plunges below $90 for the first time ever

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Fitbit Charge 6 has dropped to $85.45, down from its $159.95 RRP. That is a 47% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and while we’ve seen it on sale before, this is the first time we’ve ever tracked it below $100, let alone under $90!

That price cut makes this Prime Day 2026 deal stand out even more, since the tracker already offers a lot for people who want health and workout tools in a small band. The Fitbit Charge 6 is a slim fitness tracker with built-in GPS, 40+ exercise modes, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, ECG, SpO2, stress tools, and workout intensity maps. One feature that really sets it apart is its ability to broadcast real-time heart rate to compatible exercise equipment.

It also brings in Google extras, including Google Maps, Google Wallet, YouTube Music controls, and phone notifications when paired. Fitbit says battery life is up to 7 days, though heavier GPS use can cut that down. The Obsidian/Black one-size package includes both small and large bands, which is a nice bonus.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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