Deal: Don't miss the year’s best Fitbit Charge 6 deal at 38% off

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for a fitness tracker, there’s a fantastic deal on the Fitbit Charge 6 during Amazon Prime Day. You can grab this wearable for just $99.95, down from its normal price of $159.95 and marking a substantial 38% discount off retail. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year, even beating the previous low of $115. Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95 (38% off)

The Fitbit Charge 6 is packed with features aimed at fitness enthusiasts. It offers over 40 exercise modes, including HIIT, strength training, and snowboarding. This tracker delivers up to 60% more accurate heart rate tracking during high-intensity activities like spinning and rowing. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Google tools, giving you access to Google Maps for navigation and Google Wallet for contactless payments.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is the company's 2023 top-of-the-line fitness tracker When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now the best product in the company's portfolio. To get anything better, you'd need to jump up to the Pixel Watch 3, which is a dedicated smartwatch. The Charge 6 has a full-color display, 40 exercise modes, and the most advanced heart-rate tracker Fitbit offers. See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Prime Deal

Music lovers will appreciate the ability to control YouTube Music right from the tracker. It also supports phone-free tracking with its built-in GPS, perfect for tracing your route during outdoor runs or walks.

Beyond fitness tracking, Fitbit Charge 6 caters to health monitoring with features like ECG, SpO2, and skin temperature tracking. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and lasts up to seven days on a single charge. On top of that, buyers will also get a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, offering personalized insights and guided programs to amplify your fitness journey.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so if you’re not yet a member, now’s a good time to start. There’s a 30-day free trial available, granting you access to Prime Day discounts and many other benefits.