Deal: Don't miss the year’s best Fitbit Charge 6 deal at 38% off
1 hour ago
If you’re in the market for a fitness tracker, there’s a fantastic deal on the Fitbit Charge 6 during Amazon Prime Day. You can grab this wearable for just $99.95, down from its normal price of $159.95 and marking a substantial 38% discount off retail. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year, even beating the previous low of $115.
The Fitbit Charge 6 is packed with features aimed at fitness enthusiasts. It offers over 40 exercise modes, including HIIT, strength training, and snowboarding. This tracker delivers up to 60% more accurate heart rate tracking during high-intensity activities like spinning and rowing. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Google tools, giving you access to Google Maps for navigation and Google Wallet for contactless payments.
Music lovers will appreciate the ability to control YouTube Music right from the tracker. It also supports phone-free tracking with its built-in GPS, perfect for tracing your route during outdoor runs or walks.
Beyond fitness tracking, Fitbit Charge 6 caters to health monitoring with features like ECG, SpO2, and skin temperature tracking. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and lasts up to seven days on a single charge. On top of that, buyers will also get a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, offering personalized insights and guided programs to amplify your fitness journey.
Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so if you’re not yet a member, now’s a good time to start. There’s a 30-day free trial available, granting you access to Prime Day discounts and many other benefits.