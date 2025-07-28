Fitbit Charge 6 gets new watch faces to give you more data at a glance

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you own a Fitbit Charge 6, get ready for a little surprise today. The fitness tracker is getting an update that will introduce new watch faces and expand compatibility. An update is also coming for the Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4.

On its community blog, the Fitbit team announced that the Fitbit Charge 6 is getting three new watch faces. The first of the three is called Axira, which is an analog clock that also shows the date at the top and your heart rate at the bottom. Geometric is a two-line clock with your heart rate at the top and your number of steps at the bottom. Finally, Momentum shows a variety of stats at a glance, including your steps, distance, heart rate, more.

According to Fitbit, these watch faces were designed to provide quick access to key health and fitness metrics. In addition to new watch faces, this update will also expand compatibility between the Charge 6 and exercise machines. As the company states, this expanded compatibility will allow “you to connect to a wider variety of equipment and see your real-time heart rate on display during your home or gym workouts.”

In Google’s support document, it lists the following equipment and apps as compatible with the Charge 6: Peloton Bikes, Treads, and Rows

iFit (NordicTrack)

Concept 2

Tonal

Hydrow and Hydrow Wave

Spinning bikes and mobile app

Echelon

Strava Google notes that other machines and apps that aren’t listed may work, “but not all Bluetooth-compatible devices and apps will connect or behave similarly.” It also mentions that Garmin, Life Fitness, and TechnoGym are known to not be compatible.

For Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4 owners, an update is coming for these devices as well. However, the update will only include general bug fixes and improvements.

