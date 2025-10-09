Deal: Save 35% on the Fitbit Charge 6

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’re looking to enhance your fitness tracking with advanced features, today’s Amazon sale might have just what you need. The Fitbit Charge 6 is available at a special price, offering a significant saving. Get the Fitbit Charge 6 for $104.45 (35% off)

During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab the Fitbit Charge 6 for $104.45, down from its usual $159.95. That’s a 35% discount off the retail price, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen lately. Although it’s not the lowest price of the year, it’s not far from it, and it’s a really nice offering.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is the company's 2023 top-of-the-line fitness tracker When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now the best product in the company's portfolio. To get anything better, you'd need to jump up to the Pixel Watch 3, which is a dedicated smartwatch. The Charge 6 has a full-color display, 40 exercise modes, and the most advanced heart-rate tracker Fitbit offers. See price at Amazon Save $55.50 Prime Big Deal!

The Fitbit Charge 6 packs quite a punch with its built-in GPS, Google apps integration (such as Maps, Wallet, and YouTube Music controls), and an array of sensors, including ECG, EDA, and SpO₂ monitoring. It offers more than 40 exercise modes and can broadcast heart rate data to compatible gym equipment.

With a battery life that lasts up to seven days, a vivid AMOLED touchscreen, and an included six-month trial of Fitbit Premium, this fitness tracker is designed to elevate your health monitoring capabilities. The Premium trial also grants access to features like Daily Readiness, mindfulness sessions, and deeper insights into your health data.

Remember that these Prime Big Deal Days offers are exclusively for Prime members. If you’re not a subscriber yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to take advantage of these discounts. And be quick, because these deals won’t be around tomorrow!

