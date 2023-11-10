$60 off the new Fitbit Charge 6 is an early Black Friday treat

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s still two weeks until Black Friday, but you’re not going to see a better fitness tracker deal in that time than today’s gem. We know that’s quite a statement, but the recently released Fitbit Charge 6 just got a massive $60 markdown. It’s the first time the Fitbit wearable has had any type of discount since its release in September, and it’s a huge 38%. Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95 ($60 off)

The best band-style fitness tracker that the brand makes was always going to be popular, and we had almost exclusively good things to say about it in our review. The amazing deal is available on all three colorways that Amazon has available, but how long the offer will last is unknown.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is the company's 2023 top-of-the-line fitness tracker When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now the best product in the company's portfolio. To get anything better, you'd need to jump up to the Sense 2, which is more like a smartwatch. The Charge 6 has a full-color display, 40 exercise modes, and the most advanced heart-rate tracker Fitbit offers. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

Retaining the compact design of its predecessor, the Charge 6 features a 1.04-inch full-color AMOLED display, enhanced by AI and machine learning for improved heart-rate monitoring. Key highlights include over 40 exercise modes, Google Maps integration for navigation, Google Pay for seamless transactions, and YouTube Music controls. It can even sync heart-rate data with specific gym equipment to enhance your workout experience. Despite its array of features, the Charge 6 maintains up to seven days of battery life and recharges fully in just two hours.

We meant it — Black Friday deals are unlikely to come better than this. Check it out for yourself via the link above.

