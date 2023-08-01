Fitbit announces a newly redesigned app experience heading to users this fall

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR This fall, Fitbit users can expect a redesigned experience in the brand’s companion app.

With refreshed visuals and a new structure, the company aims to streamline user navigation and wellness tracking.

A beta test of the new Fitbit app will be available to select Fitbit users on August 1.

Today, Fitbit announced that the Fitbit app is slated for a significant facelift. Come fall, the companion app will receive an exciting redesign that should not only simplify the user experience but also offer greater customization and access to key stats.

To start, users will likely notice the app’s new look, including new visuals, updated icons, and a refined color palette based on Google’s Material Design standards. These visual tweaks are meant to better represent the general population of Fitbit users. They also offer greater consistency in terms of trend charts and data presentation. Plus, according to the company, the redesign will make it easier than ever to log details even without a Fitbit device.

To streamline navigation, the redesign pares the Fitbit app’s existing structure down to three tabs: Today, Coach, and You. These tabs keep important stats accessible and make utilizing the app simpler on a day-to-day basis.

Today: This tab will highlight users’ top stats, making it easier to check in at a glance. The tab offers daily, monthly, and yearly charts and other graphics for faster digestion of progress and trends. Users can even customize which metrics are displayed.

Coach: Via the Coach tab, users will find access to Fitbit workouts, recipes, and mindfulness sessions. With a Fitbit Premium subscription, the Coach tab offers even more motivating content and classes.

You: Finally, the You tab offers access to personal goals and details. This tab also allows users to track their achievements and badges, as well as manage social connections. Though the redesign is scheduled for sometime this fall, some users can access a beta version beginning August 1. On the heels of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launch, it will be interesting to see the impact of these changes on the Fitbit user experience. We anticipate the final updated app will land in a timeframe related to the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2, which will feature thorough Fitbit integration.

Fitbit also assures users that the app is backed by Google’s privacy and security expertise. Most importantly, Google ads won’t use Fitbit health and wellness data.

