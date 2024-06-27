Fitbit users can finally add American Express cards to Google Wallet

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet on Fitbit devices is finally getting support for American Express cards.

The feature is included in Google Play Services v24.25, which started rolling out to users earlier this month.

Fitbit users have not been able to add American Express cards for payments ever since Google switched from Fitbit Pay to Google Wallet. Although support for American Express cards appeared in a Google Play Services update changelog earlier this year, Google removed the entry a few days later and clarified that the update would not enable the feature. Google has, once again, added the feature to the latest Google Play Services update, and it is finally reaching users with the new release.

American Express card support for Google Wallet on Fitbit devices is rolling out to users as part of Google Play Services v24.25. The official changelog states, “With this new feature, you can now use American Express for Wallet on Fitbit.”

The feature appears to have started rolling out earlier this month with users reporting success while adding American Express cards to Wallet on Fitbit devices. A recent post on the Fitbit Community forums also mentions American Express card support, so Google has likely finalized the rollout this time. We’ve reached out to Google just to be sure, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have confirmation.

Google Play Services v24.25 also includes additional changes for Google Wallet users. You can check those out in the changelog reproduced below: [Wear] With this new feature, you can now use American Express for Wallet on Fitbit.

[Phone] With this new feature, you can now add an e-wallet as your payment method or use your linked e-wallets in Google Pay to complete payments.

[Phone] With this update, you’ll see new features for the IDs you add to Wallet.

[Phone] With this new feature, you can now use Pixel as your payment method in Wallet. Are you able to add American Express cards to Google Wallet on your Fitbit device? Let us know in the comments below.

