Latest Fitbit Ace LTE update gives you fewer reasons to buy your kids a smartphone

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new update to the kid-focused Fitbit Ace LTE that brings several child-friendly features for communication and movement.

Fitbit Ace LTE users can now access a family group chat from their watch and the mobile app. Kids can also directly message or call their siblings on their fitness tracker.

The update also brings two new watch faces, Family Quests, new Daily Quests and trivia tasks, and a new Solar Sword game in Fitbit Arcade.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is a great fitness tracker for kids. As we note in our Fitbit Ace LTE review, it takes a gamified approach to fitness and manages to do it convincingly and in an age-appropriate manner. Google is now adding more features to the Fitbit Ace LTE, making it an even more convincing product right before the holiday season.

The Fitbit Ace LTE gets family group chat functionality with its latest update. You can reach everyone added to your Google family through the Ace app or the fitness tracker.

Siblings can now also directly message or call each other via their Fitbit Ace LTEs.

To keep your kid motivated to move, the update brings two new Noodle watch faces that help show progress toward their daily Move goal. There are also 50 extra Daily Quests and new trivia tasks.

Also new is the Family Quests feature, which pushes you to complete quests as a family to help unlock new challenges and rewards for your kid.

For this Thanksgiving, your family can participate in the Turkey Berserkey challenge to collect all the items needed for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. The more the families move and hit their goals, the more tickets kids earn to spend on items for their eejie.

There is also a new Solar Sword game available in Fitbit Arcade. Kids can save their village from invading monsters, and their progress is gated behind their movement. The more they move, the more game time they unlock.

Google also says you can save $50 on the Fitbit Ace LTE and $20 on Ace LTE bands from November 21 through December 4 at the Google Store. When buying for siblings, you can also get 50% off the second Ace Pass annual plan, with the discount offer extending from now till January 31, 2025.

Fitbit Ace LTE Fitbit Ace LTE Entertaining, gamified fitness • Location tracking/LTE connectivity • Excellent parental controls MSRP: $229.95 Puts the fun into fitness. The Fitbit Ace LTE is a kid-focused wearable that prioritizes movement and motivation. With an impressive screen and powerful internals, the new Fitbit Ace LTE gamifies activity goals to help parents keep their children active. See price at Amazon FitBit Ace LTE

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments