The clock is ticking for your Fitbit account, Google logins to start next week

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google sign-ins on Fitbit are scheduled to start on June 6.

Fitbit users will have the option to continue using their old account or transition to a Google account.

Google plans on ending support for Fitbit accounts in 2025.

Last year, Fitbit made it known that a major shake-up was on the way. As Google attempts to unify the Fitbit brand with its own, the company announced that Fitbit account support would come to an end and be replaced by Google accounts. The first step toward that goal will start next week.

According to Droid Life, users will be able to sign into Fitbit using a Google account starting on June 6. Fitbit previously said the switch would happen in 2023, but didn’t provide an exact date until now. It’s unknown if the Fitbit app will require an update, but the transition process is starting.

If you want to put off the inevitable for a little while longer, Google is giving Fitbit users a two-year grace period. But sometime after early 2025, all Fitbit users will be forced to migrate to a Google account.

While it may be tempting to procrastinate, it may be in your best interest to migrate sooner than later. This is because the firm says that once Google logins launch on Fitbit, some functions will start to require a Google sign-in. For example, your old account won’t be able to activate newly released Fitbit devices and features going forward.

When moving to a Google login, Fitbit says that users’ privacy will be protected by Google. It also confirmed that health and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads and will be kept separate from Google Ad data. Additionally, Fitbit says you will be “able to manage your Fitbit data from your Google account settings and the Fitbit app.” You can read more about the Fitbit account migration on the company’s FAQ page.

Comments