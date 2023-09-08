You really should hold off on updating your Xiaomi Mi Box S

TL;DR Xiaomi has apparently pushed out a very buggy update to the first-generation Mi Box S.

The Android TV 12 update causes a host of problems, ranging from app crashes to slowdown.

Up until the Chromecast for Google TV came along, Xiaomi’s Mi Box devices were considered by many to be the best cheap Android TV boxes on the market. However, owners of the original Mi Box S might want to hold off on a new software update.

Users have reported (h/t: 9to5Google) a host of issues on the Mi Box subreddit after Xiaomi pushed out the Android TV 12 update to the first-generation Mi Box S.

These issues vary wildly, including boot loops, issues with CEC functionality, apps crashing or failing to load, general lag, and optical audio issues. Needless to say, it seems like this update could’ve spent a lot more time in the oven before being pushed out to users.

End of the road for Mi Box S? That’s a real shame as this is the first major Android update for Xiaomi’s original Mi Box S since the Android 9 update several years ago. So we hope the manufacturer fixes these issues and releases a more polished update soon.

Android TV 12 brings refresh rate switching, a 4K user interface, mic and camera indicators, and support for HDMI CEC 2.0, among other tweaks. Unfortunately, it seems like this could be the last update for the first-generation Mi Box S as its chipset reaches end-of-life status.

