Android 15 updates have started hitting phones — just not yours

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Funtouch OS 15 has started landing for the vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

The Android 15-based release arrives just three weeks after Google’s code hit the AOSP.

How big of a tease does Android 15 feel like right now? Maybe we’ve all gotten a little too used to aggressive release schedules, and broad public betas, but this year’s Android upgrade has sure felt a lot more difficult to access than most in recent memory. The new Pixel 9 phones arrived without Android 15 on board, and Samsung is taking its sweet time getting its own Android 15-based One UI 7 to testers. As most of us sit around twiddling our thumbs, it turns out that one manufacturer’s Android 15 update has already started heading out to phones.

Over the summer we found ourselves enamored with the vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The slender, lightweight foldable felt like it could pull off this modern form factor without compromising on things like a powerful camera or exceptional battery life. We even found the software quite polished, and really the biggest downside was that it was only available in India and Indonesia.

The phone shipped running vivo’s own Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14. While we lamented that the company’s support policy would only guarantee three major platform updates, we sure didn’t expect to see them start landing so soon: The vivo X Fold 3 Pro is already getting Funtouch OS 15, as reported by owners like Ishan Agarwal on X (via PhoneArena).

There’s really no good reason why this shouldn’t be happening — after all, Google pushed the Android 15 source out onto the AOSP back at the start of the month. And while this represents a very speedy turnaround for vivo to complete development, perform necessary testing, and prepare for distribution, it’s clearly not an untenable schedule.

Now we’re just curious who’s going to be next. The final build for Pixel phones should be here soon, but will yet another OEM swoop in and beat Google to the punch? Let us know your guesses in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments