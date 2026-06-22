Tired of long reads? Firefox for Android now lets you shake your phone for a summary

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Mozilla has rolled out a new AI summarization feature for Firefox on Android.

Users can now get a summary of the webpage they’re on by shaking their phone.

You can turn “page summaries” off or disable it completely.

Mozilla recently released a new update (version 152.0) for Firefox. Along with the update, Mozilla rolled out a new feature that could save you some time while on a webpage. That new feature is called “page summaries” and it’s available for Android.

The new page summaries feature does exactly what it sounds like: it uses AI (Mistral Small 3.1) to summarize the webpage you’re on. Not a revolutionary idea, but it’s a nice party trick to say the least. The feature is triggered with a simple shake of your Android phone. However, you can also summarize the page from the address bar or from the three-dot menu by tapping “Summarize page.”

You won’t be able to summarize every webpage. Mozilla notes that the tool has a length limit of 5,000 words. You also won’t be able to use it to read paywalled content. Two other limitations are that you won’t be able to use it in private mode, for now, and summaries are only supported in English. The company also warns that since the tool uses AI, summaries may not always be accurate.

Mozilla says the page summaries feature is enabled by default. If you keep accidentally triggering the feature, you have the freedom to turn “Shake to summarize” off. For those who hate using AI tools, you can also completely disable page summaries. To do so, you’ll need to open the three-dot menu, go to Settings, tap on Page summaries to find the toggles for Summarize page and Shake to summarize.

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