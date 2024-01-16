Don't expect Firefox for Android to get tablet UI anytime soon

Among the most popular browsers, Firefox is a pretty good option in most cases. However, its tablet experience leaves something to be desired compared to competitors because of its lack of tablet-optimized UI. And it looks like that aspect of the browser won’t get better anytime soon, unfortunately.

Spotted by abhaykcoc on Reddit, a Firefox user posted a review of the app on its listing in the Google Play Store. In the brief review, the user claims they switched to another browser due to the lack of tablet UI. Mozilla responded to the review by stating:

The Firefox for Android team would love to invest more in optimizing the browser for tablet devices. At this time, however, the team’s focus is directed towards higher priority items on the product roadmap. We do hope to revist this with time and resources permitting.

According to the response, it appears UI optimization on Android tablets is a low priority for the Firefox on Android team at the moment. However, it doesn’t shut the door completely on the prospect of improving the UI. It says, “with time and resources permitting,” but it’s unknown how long it would take for Mozilla to get that time and the resources it needs to focus on tablet UI.