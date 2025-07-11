Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Upgrade your streaming setup with 42% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max
2 hours ago
Looking for an upgrade to your streaming setup? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available at an impressive discount. We gave it a solid nine-star rating in our review, so we were excited to see it on sale today.
Until Prime Day ends tonight, you can snag the streaming accessory for just $34.99, down from its regular price of $59.99. That’s a 42% discount and marks the lowest price for the device so far this year.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, ensuring quick app launches and smooth menu navigation. Enjoy pictures in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, coupled with immersive sound through Dolby Atmos. Wi-Fi 6E support boosts streaming capabilities, especially if you have a busy network.
The stick offers 16GB of storage — double that of its predecessor. The Fire TV Ambient Experience adds a touch of art to your space with over 2,000 art pieces and customizable widgets. With the Alexa Voice Remote, navigating content and managing smart devices is just a voice command away. There are more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes available, alongside free live TV, eliminating the need for traditional cable or satellite services.
Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not subscribed yet, consider signing up to take advantage. There’s a 30-day free trial for new members, making it even easier to join in on the savings.