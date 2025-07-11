Upgrade your streaming setup with 42% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Looking for an upgrade to your streaming setup? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available at an impressive discount. We gave it a solid nine-star rating in our review, so we were excited to see it on sale today. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 (42% off)

Until Prime Day ends tonight, you can snag the streaming accessory for just $34.99, down from its regular price of $59.99. That’s a 42% discount and marks the lowest price for the device so far this year.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, ensuring quick app launches and smooth menu navigation. Enjoy pictures in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, coupled with immersive sound through Dolby Atmos. Wi-Fi 6E support boosts streaming capabilities, especially if you have a busy network.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and Vision, 4K UHD, and a faster processor. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a subtle but welcome upgrade to Amazon's top media streaming stick, packing extra RAM, a faster processor, and all of the high-end streaming options you can ask for. It's immediately the best Fire TV Stick on the market, just as long as your TV and home Wi-Fi can keep up. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 Prime Deal

The stick offers 16GB of storage — double that of its predecessor. The Fire TV Ambient Experience adds a touch of art to your space with over 2,000 art pieces and customizable widgets. With the Alexa Voice Remote, navigating content and managing smart devices is just a voice command away. There are more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes available, alongside free live TV, eliminating the need for traditional cable or satellite services.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not subscribed yet, consider signing up to take advantage. There’s a 30-day free trial for new members, making it even easier to join in on the savings.