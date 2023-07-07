Prime deal brings best price of 2023 to the Fire HD 8 tablet

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As if the Amazon Fire tablets weren’t already affordable enough, a huge price drop on the Fire HD 8 tablet today to just $54.99 represents a Prime deal that you’re unlikely to see beaten during the main sales event next week. Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 ($45 off)

The 45% discount on the Android tablet is the best price we’ve tracked this year and matches the previous low set during last year’s Black Friday sale. The offer is reserved for Prime members, but you can try the service free for 30 days if you’re not already signed up.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022) Functionality meets value The Fire HD 8 is fast and responsive, with a vibrant 8-inch HD display, double the storage, of its predecessor. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi, and enjoy content all day with the 12-hour battery life. See price at Amazon Save $45.00

The 8-inch HD touchscreen display referred to in the name of the tablet is crisp and vibrant — ideal for browsing or streaming. The hexacore processor means the tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor, and 13 hours of battery life is more than ample for all-day use. Alexa allows for effortless control using voice commands, and the tablet incorporates several kid-friendly features, including a dedicated mode, parental controls, and a free year of Amazon Kids Plus.

Check out the Fire HD 8 deal while it lasts via the widget above.

