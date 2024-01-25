Fire Country season 2: Release date and the latest rumors

CBS

Fans of Fire Country got some great news when the show was renewed for a second season in January 2023, meaning we might finally get some closure after the heartwrenching cliffhangers at the end of season 1.

You don’t have much waiting left to do, but here’s everything we know so far about the Fire Country season 2 release date, cast, rumors, and more.

When is season 2 of Fire Country coming out? The first episode of Fire Country season 2, titled “Something’s Coming”, will air on February 16 at 9PM ET on CBS. This is more than a year after the show was renewed for a second season, and most of those delays are due to the writer’s strike of 2023.

CBS shows typically have an eight-day delay before they’re available for streaming, so you can expect the first episode of season 2 of Fire Country to be available to stream from February 24. You can stream it on CBS.com or via the CBS mobile app. If you subscribe to a live streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV you can stream it as it airs on February 16.

What to expect from Fire Country Season 2

The end of Season 1 of Fire Country saw Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) back in prison after taking the fall for his friend Freddy Mills (W. Tre Davis), and season 2 picks up shortly afterward. In a sneak peek provided by CBS, it was revealed that the first episode will see Bode struggling to readjust to life in prison, while the crew of station 42 deal with an emergency stemming from an earthquake.

It was also revealed that Morena Baccarin will guest star as Sheriff Mickey later in the season, potentially setting up for a spinoff series. She has been the town sheriff for 15 years and is described as being very protective of her territory.

Other main themes for the series are sure to be Bode’s eventual return to Three Rock and his reunion with love interest Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila), who was left shellshocked by his decision to return to imprisonment.

Complicating matters further is the addition of Rafael de la Fuente to the cast as Diego for at least three episodes of season 2. The Dynasty-alum heartthrob will be training Gabriela for her paramedic certification, which could set up a love triangle leading up to Bode’s return.

How many episodes will Fire Country season 2 have? The first season of Fire Country had 22 episodes, so it stands to reason that season 2 will match that number. We will update this article as soon as more details are revealed.

Where to watch Fire Country season 2? You can watch Fire Country season 2 live on CBS, as well as live streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV as it airs on February 16. It will be available to stream on CBS.com or the CBS mobile app on February 24, 2024. The first season is available to stream on Paramount Plus, so if you can wait until the full season is over it will likely be available on other platforms. We will update this article if more platforms are supported.

Other FAQs

How many episodes of Fire Country are there? There are currently 22 episodes of Fire Country in season 1.

Is Fire Country season 1 over? Yes. Season 1 of Fire Country finished on May 19, 2023.

Does Bode die in Fire Country? No. Bode is still alive and well at the start of season 2 of Fire Country, although he is back in prison.

