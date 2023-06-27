Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Computing

How to view your Wi-Fi password in Windows 11

With a little memorization, Command Prompt might be your best friend here.
By
5 hours ago

It’s a good idea to keep a paper copy of your Wi-Fi password as backup, but if you’re just trying to remember it, share it, or enter it into something like a smart home app, Windows can help locate it quickly. Here’s how to view your Wi-Fi password in Windows 11.

QUICK ANSWER

To find your Wi-Fi password in Windows 11:

  1. Using the search bar, look for Control Panel and open the app.
  2. Click on Network and Sharing Center.
  3. Click on Change adapter settings.
  4. Right-click on the Wi-Fi adapter you want the password for and select Status.
  5. Click Wireless Properties, then pick the Security tab.
  6. Tick the Show characters checkbox to reveal your network security key (password).

How to view your Wi-Fi password in Windows 11

Using Control Panel

Windows 11 wireless properties
Roger Fingas / Android Authority

This method should be used the vast majority of the time, since it’s both simple and reliable. Follow these steps:

  • Using the Windows 11 search bar, look for Control Panel and open that app.
  • Click on Network and Sharing Center.
  • Select Change adapter settings.
  • Right-click on the Wi-Fi adapter you want the password for and select Status.
  • Click Wireless Properties, then select the Security tab.
  • Tick the Show characters checkbox to reveal your network security key (password).

As you may have gathered, this is why you should safeguard your entire Windows PC behind a secure password — otherwise, anyone who can reach your mouse or keyboard can glean your network info.

Using Command Prompt

If you’re a fast typist and ready to memorize a couple of abstract text commands, the Command Prompt can potentially be faster — otherwise, it should probably be kept as a backup option.

  • Using the Windows 11 search field, search for Command Prompt and open the app. You may need to right-click on the icon and select Run as an Administrator, depending on your Windows configuration.
  • Type netsh wlan show profiles and hit Enter.
  • Type netsh wlan show profile name=”Wi-Fi profile” key=clear, substituting “Wi-Fi profile” with the name of one of the profiles from the previous step (but keeping the quotation marks). Hit Enter.
  • Your password will show next to Key Content under the Security settings section.
GuidesHow-to's
Windows 11