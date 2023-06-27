It’s a good idea to keep a paper copy of your Wi-Fi password as backup, but if you’re just trying to remember it, share it, or enter it into something like a smart home app, Windows can help locate it quickly. Here’s how to view your Wi-Fi password in Windows 11.

How to view your Wi-Fi password in Windows 11

Using Control Panel

This method should be used the vast majority of the time, since it’s both simple and reliable. Follow these steps:

Using the Windows 11 search bar, look for Control Panel and open that app.

and open that app. Click on Network and Sharing Center .

. Select Change adapter settings .

. Right-click on the Wi-Fi adapter you want the password for and select Status .

. Click Wireless Properties , then select the Security tab.

, then select the tab. Tick the Show characters checkbox to reveal your network security key (password).

As you may have gathered, this is why you should safeguard your entire Windows PC behind a secure password — otherwise, anyone who can reach your mouse or keyboard can glean your network info.