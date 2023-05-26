Your Skype ID, also known as Skype name, is a unique identifier that Skype generates for you when you create an account. You can share your ID to make it easier for others to find you, and you can use it to find other contacts. It’s not the most obvious information when you log in to Skype, though. Here’s how to find your Skype ID.

QUICK ANSWER To find your Skype ID, click on your profile icon at the top left corner and go to Skype profile. You will see your Skype ID in the Skype name section (your Skype ID is the same as your Skype name.) It will look like live.cid:[string of numbers and letters]. Keep in mind that your Skype ID/name is different from your Skype display name. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find my Skype ID on the desktop app

How to find my ID on the Skype mobile app

How to find my Skype ID on the desktop app

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

To find your Skype ID on the desktop app, tap on the profile picture icon at the top left corner and go to Skype profile. Your ID is the same as your Skype name. It will look like live.cid:[string of numbers and letters].

How to find my ID on the Skype mobile app

You can follow the same steps to find your Skype name/ID on the mobile app. Tap on your profile icon at the top, go to Skype profile, and you will see your Skype name/ID.

FAQs

Can I change my Skype ID? You will not be able to change your Skype name/ID. The only way to get a new ID is to create a new account. Keep in mind that this is different from your Skype display name, which you can edit.

Is Skype ID the same as Skype name? Yes, the Skype name that you see on your profile page is the same as your Skype ID. It’s different from your Skype display name, which is what others see during a call. You can edit your display name but not your ID.

How do I share my Skype ID? To share your Skype ID, click on your profile icon at the top left corner and go to Skype profile. Click on Share profile to copy your Skype ID or send it to someone via email.

Comments