Google's Find My Device network could launch in the next couple of days

After nearly a year since it was officially announced, Google now appears to be preparing for the launch of the Find My Device network. When Google Play Services beta testers discovered a Find My Device network settings page yesterday, it was believed that the service could roll out as soon as Google I/O 2024. But a new email from the company suggests the network could go up sooner than expected.

Google sent out an email this morning to inform users that the Find My Device network will be launching soon, according to 9to5Google . However, it appears the email was only sent to some users, including one person from the outlet.

In that email, the tech giant explains how the service will work:

With the new Find My Device network, you’ll be able to locate your devices even if they’re offline. You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike.

Near the end of the message, the email also reveals the launch date:

You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web.

Three days from now would mean that the network will go live on April 7. However, it’s important to note that Google has not shared this launch date anywhere else. At the same time, it seems only a small number of people received this email. This makes it unclear if the company accidentally sent this email out earlier than intended.