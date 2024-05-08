Find My Device can find your Pixel 8 even if its been off for hours

TL;DR Google’s Find My Device network can continue tracking a powered-down Pixel 8 for “several hours.”

Users need to make sure Bluetooth and Location are on before the device shuts down.

The feature is said to work thanks to “specialized Pixel hardware.”

Google’s updated Find My Device network can help you locate your lost devices, including your phone. And it appears the feature will continue to work even after your phone shuts down if you have a Pixel 8 series phone.

While setting up the Find My Device network on the Pixel 8, the folks over at 9to5Google discovered something interesting about the service. The outlet received a notification that said, “If this phone runs out of battery or is powered off, the Find My Device network can locate it for several hours.”

It appears this ability is only available for Pixel phones due to “specialized Pixel hardware.” However, Google is reportedly working to bring the function to other OEMs and chipmakers.

To ensure this feature works, you’ll need to enable “With network in high-traffic areas only,” “With network in all areas,” or “lower-traffic areas” in FMD settings. In addition, you must also have Bluetooth and Location on before the device shuts down. Google told the outlet that the capability was active in April, however, it didn’t say what version is required.

It has been a month since the updated Find My Device network was launched in the US and Canada. The update made it possible for the network to use Bluetooth proximity tracking, which has helped it become just as capable and useful as Apple’s Find My network.

