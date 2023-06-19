How to find the MAC address of your Android phone

If a device can access the internet, it has a MAC address. Short for Media Access Control address, it uniquely identifies a device on a network, almost like a fingerprint. While you can normally ignore this info, it can be useful for certain technical reasons, such as cybersecurity or solving connection issues. Let’s go over how to find the MAC address of an Android phone.

Can you change the MAC address on Android?

How to find the MAC address on Android Finding the Wi-Fi MAC address on an Android phone is pretty simple once you know the trick. It’s buried several layers into the Settings menu, though, and depending on your device, certain buttons and icons may be labeled differently. Our guide is based on a OnePlus 8T running Android 12. Swipe down from the top of the screen to pull up the notification bar and tap the gear-shaped Settings button.

button. Scroll down and go to About [device] > Status . On some phones, “Status” may be replaced with something like “Hardware Information.”

. On some phones, “Status” may be replaced with something like “Hardware Information.” Your device’s MAC address will appear next to Wi-Fi MAC address.

Can you change the MAC address on Android? If you’re determined, you can manually alter your device’s Wi-Fi MAC address. However, as noted in our guide to changing the MAC address on Android, Google started randomizing MAC addresses with Android 10. This means that if you own a device with Android 10 or later, there’s probably no reason to bother with manual tweaks.

