When you add anything on Spotify to your Liked Songs list, you’re consolidating all of your favorite songs, albums, and other content in one easy-to-access place. In fact, you can even download everything in your Liked Songs at once. Let’s review how to find your Liked Songs on Spotify.

How to see your Liked Songs on Spotify

Android and iOS If you have the Android and iOS app, open it and navigate to the Your Library tab from the bottommost toolbar. From there, find the Liked Songs button and tap it to see all of your Liked Songs.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Desktop and web player Open the Spotify desktop app or web player on your computer. Click the Liked Songs button on the left side of the interface to see all of your Liked Songs.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to make your Liked Songs on Spotify public

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

This one’s a bit tricky as there’s currently no option to make your Liked Songs public. This feature is, however, an option for playlists.

What you can do is copy all of your Liked Songs to a playlist and then make that playlist public. This is most easily done via the Spotify desktop app. Open the Spotify desktop app on your computer.

Click the Liked Songs button from the options on the left.

button from the options on the left. Select all songs by pressing CTRL + A .

. Right-click the selected songs and select Add to playlist. From here, you can choose which playlist you want to add these songs to or create a brand new one from your Liked Songs. After this, go ahead and make that playlist public.

How to share or export your Liked Songs from Spotify

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If you want to share all of your Liked Songs with people on Spotify, unfortunately, there isn’t an option for that. Instead, you can copy all of your Liked Songs to a separate playlist and share that playlist with others.

If you want to share an individual song from your Liked Songs: Open your Spotify mobile app, desktop app, or web player.

Click the Liked Songs button from the options on the left.

button from the options on the left. On the desktop app or web player: right-click the song you want to share and select Share.

On the mobile app: press the ⋮ button next to the song you want to share, then press Share.

How to delete Liked Songs on Spotify

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To remove a song from your Liked Songs, you must click the green heart next to the song on the list. The green heart will be replaced by a clear one, and the song will be removed.

This works the same on the Spotify app for Android and iOS and the desktop app and web player.

