Readers still love this legendary Files by Google alternative, but why?

In a recent article I wrote about alternatives to Files by Google, several users mentioned a name I hadn’t heard in ages: Total Commander. Launched back in 2012, the app still has a strong following on Android, even though I remember it best as my preferred Windows file manager back in the day. You all intrigued me, so I installed it on my main phone and started using it as my primary file manager. But is it any good compared to the many alternatives available? It certainly has the nostalgia factor, but what about functionality? Let’s explore.

What I love about Total Commander

The first thing I noticed about Total Commander is its no-nonsense UI. It feels decidedly dated but in a cozy ‘80s sweater way. There’s no hint of fancy themes or Material design elements here, but while a focus on aesthetics often leads to valuable wasted space, Total Commander crams functionality into every inch of its UI. I prefer this philosophy for file managers; the less I navigate menus and pages, the more time I have to manage files. I also appreciate the app’s direct access to the Android/data folder, a location that’s usually hidden and incredibly difficult to access even with workarounds, but is necessary for tinkerers.

Total Commander arrives light, but you can add plenty of functional bulk by installing plugins.

Total Commander also includes many smart shortcuts, several of which are hidden at first glance. I accidentally discovered that I can simply tap any icon to select that file or folder, a trick I now find quicker than the traditional long-press action. Tapping the Total Commander icon takes me back to the app’s home screen, which displays a device’s frequently accessed directories, central storage repositories, and room for user-defined locations. That’s a clever functional use of an often wasted aesthetic detail.

There’s also an interesting home screen entry called Add plugins, which opens up a world of additional features to those who want them. At the time of writing, Total Commander has just under a dozen official plugins available, including adapters for Google Drive, FTP and SFTP servers, SMB stores, Dropbox, WebDAV, and OneDrive. With these installed, I found Total Commander offers a broad storage array that matches more current Android file managers, and even beats a few like Files by Google. You can take it even further with a Wi-Fi transfer plugin to send and receive files directly from Total Commander. There are also plugins for NTFS drives (so you can connect a massive hard drive to your phone) and a legacy USB plugin for phones that don’t support plug-and-play. The app is really showing its age here.

So how is Total Commander’s actual file management prowess? Regarding media, it’s arguably the best in its genre. It has a tremendous built-in audio and video player, queues files, and supports multiple file types and codecs. This, for me, makes it the best file manager for media files on Android. Remarkably, the app also includes an equalizer and various audio effects, so you could theoretically use it as a de facto media player if you so wish. It remembers where you left off in a file, too.

Total Commander's media player is so good, you could easily use it as your primary video or audio experience.

I’m also impressed with its compressed file support. It treats ZIP files like folders; there’s zero latency when opening and browsing files within them. Total Commander also includes a built-in ZIP creation tool, which I genuinely appreciate. As someone who often transfers multiple files to others, combining them into a single, smaller package works wonders.

For APKs, Total Commander doubles as a directory for all installed apps on the device. Tapping the Installed Apps home screen shortcut opens a full list. Tapping individual apps opens their info pages within Android Settings. However, if you long-press an app, you’ll see options to copy the APK to a desired folder or send it via Bluetooth. This is brilliant for backup purposes or for sharing apps with others.

Where I find it lacking

Despite its longevity, I think Total Commander lacks many modern features I’ve come to expect from Android file management apps. One big UI miss is support for multiple tabs. Giving each opened folder a separate leaf would allow easier file management between them. I regularly copy files from one location on my phone to another, significantly speeding up the process. Total Commander misses a breadcrumb menu, allowing me to track back to surface directories when I’m several folders deep. Constantly tapping the back button to reach the correct folder just isn’t practical. It does has a dual pane option, but it’s far too awkward to use on a traditional smartphone screen.

Other creature comforts that are now commonplace in newer file managers go begging, including the option to lock the app with a password or PIN, dedicated cleanup tools like those in OEM managers and apps like Mixplorer, and quick filter selections for finding files quickly. I think the older-style UI holds it back in this regard.

It’s also worth highlighting Total Commander’s somewhat tardy development cycle. The app hasn’t seen an update in more than 17 months. Regular patches aren’t essential for file managers, but the lack of a straightforward update path does make me uneasy.

Total Commander is still good, but it’s not the Android file manager for me

I understand why many users still rely on Total Commander for file management. While nostalgia plays a huge part, there’s no denying it remains a well-built, reliable, and feature-rich app for modern Android devices. I’m a big fan of how it handles ZIP files, how easy it makes playing and sorting through media, and its ability to access all areas of my phone’s storage. And although the plugin system is a bit clunky, I prefer the developer giving users the choice of which features they’d like to add to Total Commander.

However, the small things ultimately limit Total Commander’s utility for me. The missing breadcrumb menu, the lack of tabbed folder support, its limited search functionality, and its lack of features that many stock Android apps possess, like a built-in storage cleaner and lock.

I’ll stick to juggling Mixplorer and Samsung My Files as my default file management options, but I still respect Total Commander and everyone who uses it.

