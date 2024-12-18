Awesome retro speakers from Fender and Marshall on sale!

While some prefer to focus on audio quality and functionality, I am a sucker for retro-looking speakers. These are more than just a box that produces sound. They will also look great wherever you place them and will undoubtedly become a great conversation starter at any gathering. The ones from Fender and Marshall are especially nice, offering both great looks and sound, but boy, are they pricey! It’s good to stay on the lookout for good deals, and today, we have a couple for you. Get the Fender Audio RIFF Bluetooth Speaker for $352.49 ($117.50 off) Get the Marshall Tufton Bluetooth Speaker for $229.99 ($220 off)

Fender Audio RIFF Bluetooth Speaker

The Fender Audio RIFF is very special because it is more than a simple Bluetooth speaker. This actually doubles as a guitar and bass amp! It has a dedicated 1.4-inch guitar jack input, so you can plug your instrument into it and play away. Additionally, it’s possible to play your favorite tunes and play along to them. You can even use the Fender Control App to give your instrument more gain or adjust the sound.

Instrument support aside, it is a pretty good Bluetooth speaker, in and of itself. It comes with two full-range woofers, two tweeters, and two bass radiators, offering a full output of 60W. Touch controls make it intuitive to use, and easy to adjust the sound to your liking. If you want to let it do all the hard work, it also has an auto-tone feature that will adjust the sound to the room. There’s also a dual-mic setup for calls. It also has a really nice 30-hour battery life.

Of course, there is also the fact that it looks fantastic, and it gets an IP54 rating, so you won’t have to worry much about the elements damaging it. You can even sync multiple units with “Party Mode.” Fender Audio mentions there is no limit to how many you can connect. This speaker is really something else, especially if you happen to be a musician.

Marshall Tufton Bluetooth Speaker

If you don’t care much for instrument support, you might want to go for something like the Marshall Tufton. This one is especially affordable right now, at just $229.99. It’s rarely on sale, so you’re getting a pretty sweet $220 discount right now. It’s also the best truly portable speaker from Marshall, offering a battery that can last over 20 hours.

The Marshall Tufton is also pretty large and heavy. It measures 9.02 x 6.42 x 13.78in and weighs 10.8lbs. You might want to go with Fender’s speaker if you want more portability. The audio hardware is pretty good, even if the total output is lower at 40W. It has a 40W woofer, two 15W full-range drivers, and a 10W tweeter. Marshall goes out of its way to mention the speaker offers 360-degree multidirectional sound, so sound won’t go in a specific direction. It will sound just as good regardless of where you’re listening from.

Marshall

The Marshall Tufton is also gorgeous. I would dare to say the iconic design looks better than Fender’s, but that is my personal opinion. It gets an IPX2 rating, which isn’t as good as Fender’s, but Marshall is known for its excellent build quality.

All that said, the Marshall Tufton is significantly cheaper than the Fender Audio RIFF right now. Even if the RIFF seems like a better speaker, you might prefer saving some cash, and it still sounds great. Are you getting either of these Bluetooth speakers? These are holiday deals, so we’re not sure how long they will last. You might want to sign up for them soon, especially if you want them to arrive before the Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

Also, keep in mind you’re paying a premium for Fender and Marshall speakers. Primarily because of brand recognition and design. If you prefer something more balanced in price and quality, our sister site, Sound Guys, has a list of the best Bluetooth speakers. You’ll find plenty of great alternatives there.

