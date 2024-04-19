Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

While the smartwatch market is not as populated as the Android phone market, users still have a good variety of smartwatches to choose from. The options thin out a bit when you consider OS compatibility with your smartphone, but there are still plenty of decent options across OEMs.

That being said, all of us have our favorites. Smartwatches have been around for years, and most of us have already used them to form an informed opinion on what we like and dislike about them. Many of us have used multiple smartwatches, perhaps successors from the same OEM or jumping around OEMs and even OS options. We’re bound to have biases based on our likes and dislikes from our experiences, and that’s okay, as smartwatches are inherently personal products that serve both form and functional needs.

So my question to all of you is, which is your favorite smartwatch brand? Why do you like the brand so much? Which smartwatches have you used, and which ones did you like and dislike? Have you had bad experiences with any watches? Have you avoided certain smartwatch brands based on principles? Vote in the poll and let us know more in the comments below!

What is your favorite smartwatch brand right now 327 votes Apple 9 % Samsung 30 % Google 15 % OnePlus 5 % Mobvoi 2 % Garmin 16 % Withings 2 % Amazfit 11 % Others 10 %

Apple

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple isn’t the first to the smartwatch game, but it certainly is the most recognizable brand offering the most recognizable smartwatches, the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra. Apple is also widely respected for offering the most fluid smartwatch experience. However, the caveat here is that the Apple Watch is only compatible with iPhones. If you don’t have an iPhone, you can’t use an Apple Watch, which is a shame.

Samsung

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung has been around with its Tizen smartwatches for over a decade now. The company ditched its homebrewed solution to revive Wear OS, and we are forever grateful for it. The Galaxy Watch series continues to be a top choice for Android smartphone users, though it also works the best specifically with Galaxy smartphones. Samsung has offered a lot of innovative hardware and software features over the years in this space, so it’s easy to love it as a brand.

Google

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Despite being the company that handles Android and Wear OS, Google entered the smartwatch hardware game pretty late with the Pixel Watch. The first generation wasn’t that impressive, but the second iteration fixed many shortcomings while retaining the same identity.

OnePlus

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

OnePlus’s entry into the smartwatch got off on the wrong foot with the OnePlus Watch. However, with the OnePlus Watch 2, the company has achieved redemption.

Garmin

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Garmin makes some excellent smartwatches, though they are on the pricier side of the spectrum. This is often because these watches target more niche use cases and have specialized features to help athletes and serious enthusiasts. They also have excellent battery life. As a brand, there is a lot to like about Garmin.

Which is your favorite smartwatch brand? Let us know!

