Fairphone's new chargers are as fast as they are eco-friendly

Fairphone is best known for its ethically made handsets, like the recently launched Fairphone 6. But it makes more than just phones; you’ll also find earbuds and headphones. Now the company has expanded its product line even further with the launch of new cables and chargers.

Fairphone has announced a new set of USB-C cables and chargers. Just like the approach the company takes with its phones, these products were developed with sustainability in mind. It appears that durability was also a main point of focus when creating these items.

Turning our attention to the cables, there are three products in this new line. Each USB-C cable comes with a USB-A adapter, supports up to 240W of power, and comes with a three-year warranty. All of the cables have been tested to survive at least 70,000 bends. Additionally, these cables feature recycled copper wires and recycled plastic braiding.

There’s a one-meter (3.3ft) offering that costs €19.95 (~$23) and a 2.5-meter (8.2ft) offering that costs €24.95 (~$29). These two USB-C cables support the USB 2.0 standard. However, the third option is one meter long, supports USB 3.2, and costs €34.95 (~$40). This third option improves upon the company’s last USB 3.2 cable, supporting 20Gbps transfer speeds, 4K video at 120Hz, and 8K video at 30Hz.

Meanwhile, there are two new chargers that use 100% recycled plastic for the casing and 100% recycled copper-zinc alloy for the connector pins. The 30W charger offers a single USB-C port and is available for €24.95. There’s also a 65W charger that provides two USB-C ports and one USB-A port that will sell for €39.95 (~$46), but it won’t be available until later this year.

According to The Verge, the 65W charger will go on sale before the end of September. Fairphone’s public relations manager also told the outlet that the company is waiting for certification before releasing these products in the US.

