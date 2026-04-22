The repairable smartphone revolution is finally picking up speed

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR The repairable revolution is gaining momentum, with Fairphone shipments surging 42% in 2025 and revenue climbing to €73.3 million.

A staggering 78% of Fairphone 6 buyers are first-time customers, proving the modular movement is rapidly outgrowing its niche origins.

Fairphone is proving the revolution is financially viable by turning its daily operations cash positive and halving its net losses while growing responsibly.

The dream of a truly sustainable, repairable, modular smartphone has long been a niche interest for tech enthusiasts. But according to new data from Fairphone’s 2025 Impact Report, that niche is surprisingly taking steps towards becoming the mainstream.

Despite the global smartphone market struggling to find its footing, Fairphone reports that its smartphone shipments surged by a staggering 42% in 2025, with the company delivering more than 145,000 units to customers. This increased demand drove total revenue to €73.3 million, up 35% from the same period in 2024.

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Interestingly, 78% of early Fairphone 6 buyers were first-time customers, indicating that the product ethos is resonating with a newer audience. The company is also reporting similarly high growth for audio sales (up 93%), accessories (up 51%), and even spare parts (up 29%).

Thanks to this success, Fairphone turned its daily business operations cash-positive and cut its overall net losses in half compared to the previous year. Even though the company isn’t yet fully profitable, it’s growing responsibly, which is impressive.

There are plenty more sustainability numbers in Fairphone’s report to talk about and be proud of, but the key takeaway is that phones can be built to last without turning your entire business model upside down. Phones can respect the user’s wallet and the planet’s resources if the company really wants them to, and many consumers are consciously moving towards voting with their wallets on these choices.

The Fairphone 6’s superpower is its modularity. You can buy and replace individual parts (including the battery) without having to replace the whole phone. It’s also a decently capable phone in its own right, with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, an IP55 rating, and MIL-STD-810H durability. You also get a two-year standard warranty, which can be extended by up to three years after product registration. The company is also promising eight years of software support. If a small Dutch firm can achieve 42% growth while making phones like these that are meant to last, the rest of the industry is running out of excuses.

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