Fairphone Fairbuds launched: Who says repairable earbuds are impossible?

TL;DR Fairphone has launched Fairbuds, earbuds that are meant to last as they allow you to replace the battery easily.

You can replace the battery of the earbud and the case and easily exchange several other parts.

Fairbuds cost €149 (~$162) in Europe and are available in Black and White colors.

Practically all of the best earbuds you can buy right now are disposable. If you face any hardware issues with the earbuds or the case, your only recourse is to get a replacement. Earbuds are practically impossible to repair, and the design and economic decisions made on them mean it is easier to throw broken ones out and buy new ones. Fairphone, known for its ethical take on smartphones, is now changing this perception by launching the seemingly impossible Fairbuds, earbuds that are repairable and meant to last.

Fairbuds are not only repairable but also designed to last, unlike other TWS earbuds. Fairphone says you can easily exchange seven spare parts on the Fairbuds: the earbud battery, silicone ring, earbud ear tips, charging case outer shell, charging case core, charging case battery, and the earbud itself.

You can replace the batteries in both earbuds and the modular charging case, meaning that your earbuds can last beyond the usual one year that most earbuds last. Further, if you lose one earbud, you can order a replacement for a single one.

If you’re still not convinced about how long these can last, Fairphone is offering a three-year warranty on the Fairbuds, so you can see how confident they are about the product.

While the highlight of the Fairbuds is their repairability, Fairphone has also packed it with good specs. The Fairbuds come with 11mm titanium-coated drivers and three microphones per earbud. There is ANC on board, and you also get Bluetooth multipoint connectivity to connect to two devices simultaneously with Bluetooth 5.3. These are IP54 rated for sweat resistance. Fairbuds claim to offer up to 5 hours of battery life on the earbud with ANC and a total of 26 hours of battery life with the case. You can also configure an eight-band equalizer on the Fairbuds mobile app on Android and iOS.

Fairbuds can be ordered from the Fairbuds website and through other partners in Europe. They cost €149 (~$162) in Europe and £140 in the UK and are available in Black and White.

Comments