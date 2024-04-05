Fairphone is working on a cheap, widely available Android phone

Fairphone has been around for roughly a decade now, offering ethically made, repairable smartphones with responsibly sourced materials. The company recently gained a new CEO and it turns out he has ambitious goals for the brand.

Fairphone CEO Reinier Hendriks told the German Handelsblatt outlet that he wanted the company to expand to 23 new markets. There’s no word on the new countries, but the company recently expanded to Austria and Switzerland and reportedly found a sales partner for the UK. So we’re guessing that European expansion will continue to be a major focus.

Hendriks also has an aggressive goal in mind for pricing down the line:

I want to reach the €400 market. Everyone can participate — that’s the message we need to convey.

That would be a huge drop from the company’s current pricing, with the most recent Fairphone 5 retailing for €699. The company is apparently working more closely with Google and Qualcomm as part of this pricing goal. It also looks like Fairphone’s CEO thinks they can achieve a lower price through economies of scale, as larger orders can yield discounts from suppliers.