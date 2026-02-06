Don't panic: Fairphone (probably) didn't get hacked

When a company we’ve done business with gets hacked, it’s easy to end up living with a sense of dread hanging over you: “How much longer until someone does something awful with my data?” Worse, with bad guys selling and trading that info, it could be years before we randomly one day experience those consequences. If you’ve done business with Fairphone and some suspicious emails had you thinking that maybe the company has been hacked, we’ve got some good news to reassure you with.

Earlier this week on the Fairphone community forums, user Nicoolas shared the confusing email that recently appeared in his inbox. He had ordered a new battery for his Fairphone 3 back in January of 2025, but right around the one-year anniversary of that order, a second order confirmation arrived.

While this new message appeared to contain the same order details, it arrived from a Bloomreach rather than Fairphone email address, and the links within pointed to a new site. Was someone trying to trick him into clicking on those?

A couple other Fairphone customers popped up in the discussion with similar reports of their own. While some shared concerns about a hack, others suggested these incidents might be much more innocuous: Bloomreach is a marketing platform, and the presence of “test” subdomains hinted that these messages may have gone out accidentally.

Sure enough, a few hours ago an official Fairphone account responded to the thread, attempting to set fears to rest:

Dear community, We’ve looked into the emails you’ve been getting since last evening. At this point it is likely that these are coming from our official emailing tool, Bloomreach, triggered by an internal malfunction, and not from a data breach. We’re investigating and will keep you posted. Thanks for your patience, The Fairphone Team

While that’s maybe less than 110% confirmation that there was no breach here, the company confirming its official relationship with Bloomreach lends strong support for that glitch theory, and while we’d still love to learn exactly what happened here, this is sounding less and less like it involves criminal action or malice on anyone’s part.