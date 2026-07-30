A Fairphone Gen 6 Plus could be on the way

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Fairphone is reportedly preparing to launch a mid-gen refresh of the Gen 6.

The Fairphone Gen 6 Plus is said to come with more RAM, going up from 8GB to 12GB.

The report also says the phone will be available in a new color — Cobalt Blue.

Unlike most smartphone manufacturers, Fairphone doesn’t release a new generation handset every year. As such, don’t expect the company to launch a Fairphone Gen 7 this year. However, the brand has previously done a mid-gen refresh. According to a new report, we could be in store for a mid-gen update to the Fairphone Gen 6 in the near future.

Sources that accurately tipped off the existence of the Fairphone Gen 6 have informed NieuweMobiel.NL about a mid-gen refresh called the Fairphone Gen 6 Plus. As it’s just an update, don’t expect a radically different device. However, there are two notable differences between the Gen 6 and Gen 6 Plus.

The report mentions that Fairphone is giving the Plus more RAM. Where the Gen 6 comes with 8GB of RAM, the Plus is said to come with 12GB. That should help the smartphone handle more memory-intensive tasks, such as running AI apps like Google Gemini. Unfortunately, it appears the amount of storage will stay at only 256GB.

The other factor separating the Plus from the Gen 6 is a new color option. Fairphone currently sells the Gen 6 in Cloud White, Horizon Black, and Forest Green. The Plus model will reportedly drop Cloud White from that list and add a Cobalt Blue colorway.

It’s unknown when Fairphone plans to announce the Gen 6 Plus. The outlet’s sources did not have information on this. However, the outlet speculates that a launch could be imminent as its source did not include an embargo.

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