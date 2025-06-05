Fairphone 6's modular design could let you customize, not just repair

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Fairphone could launch its next phone, the Fairphone 6, later this month.

The device may feature a modular back panel, allowing users to easily switch to a different back panel color or add accessories.

The Fairphone 6 could come in three colors and retail for €549.99.

It’s been almost two years since Dutch smartphone maker Fairphone released the Fairphone 5, and a successor is long overdue. Fortunately, there’s finally some good news. A new leak suggests that the Fairphone 6 may be right around the corner, and it could feature an updated modular design with support for interchangeable accessories.

The Fairphone 6 could launch on June 25, according to retail data sourced by Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel. The device will reportedly be available in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, with WinFuture adding that Fairphone will offer it in three colors: Horizon Black, Cloud White, and Forest Green.

Although we don’t have more details about the Fairphone 6’s internal hardware, WinFuture has shared an image of its front profile and revealed that it could feature a modular two-part back panel. This new back panel could be somewhat similar to what we’ve seen on the CMF Phone 1, and allow users to easily switch to a different color back panel or utilize its two-part design to give the phone a dual-tone look.

The modular back panel will also support accessories like a card holder, a lanyard, or a ring to make holding the device easier. We don’t have a clear idea of the mounting mechanism for these accessories, as the image doesn’t showcase the phone’s back panel. However, it does give us a look at what appears to be a sliding latch, which might allow users to open the back panel easily.

Furthermore, the publication adds that the Fairphone 6 will feature a user-replaceable main, wide-angle, and selfie cameras. Like the Fairphone 5, its earpiece, speaker, USB-C port, display, and battery will also be interchangeable. Fairphone could retail the phone for €549.99 (~$629), but we’ll have to wait until the launch for confirmation.

