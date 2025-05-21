Wear OS 5 killed Facer watchfaces, but Wear OS 6 will bring them back to life

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Facer announced it will be returning to Wear OS devices this fall.

Wear OS 6 will support compatibility with the app’s custom watch faces in Watch Face Format.

The updated Facer experience will include more than 500,000 faces, instant syncing, and a versatile pricing structure.

In the wake of Google I/O 2025, long-running watch face customization platform Facer has announced a major update. With a revamped app, Facer watch faces will make a full return to Wear OS smartwatches. Alongside Wear OS 6, the app’s update aims to resolve compatibility issues introduced by Google’s Watch Face Format transition in 2024.

When Google launched Wear OS 5 and made Watch Face Format mandatory, it left users without access to long-favored custom watch face apps like Facer, WatchMaker, and many more. As of today, users can expect the return of at least one of these apps: Wear OS 6 will offer expanded support for third-party watch faces, including a full Facer experience.

The loaded custom watch face platform promises more than 500,000 watch faces, with the most popular options ready by this fall. Thanks to Google’s new Watch Face Push feature, the platform will also offer instant syncing via the Facer app, eliminating the need for users to download separate apps from the Play Store. Meanwhile, Facer will also offer simplified pricing for its customizable designs. Watch faces will be available for free, through one-time purchases, or via a full-access subscription.

According to Google, Wear OS 6 will roll out this fall, and Facer says it will share more details as the launch approaches. In addition, the company teased upcoming features, new brand partnerships, and launch promotions. Users can sign up for updates at hello.facer.io/welcome-back.

