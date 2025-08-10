Facer is back on Wear OS 6, and worth the reinstall

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

After going quiet for a while due to compatibility issues with Wear OS 5, Facer’s finally back with full Wear OS 6 support, and it’s a notable upgrade. The app supports Google’s Watch Face Format (WFF), which means faces sync directly from the phone app to your watch, without extra installs or app juggling required. All-in-all, the revamped app experience brings some welcome usability improvements.

I tested the new Facer update on a Galaxy Watch Ultra, and right from setup, it’s clear things have been smoothed out. Syncing faces is practically instant. Once I tapped on my pick, it immediately showed up on my watch. The friction-free process goes a long way toward making the app feel like a proper part of the platform instead of a third-party workaround. It also makes it dangerously tempting to save entirely more faces than necessary.

Of course, Facer’s massive face library is still the main draw. Whether you’re into minimalist analog layouts or over-the-top animated options, there’s something for everyone, and of course, plenty you won’t like at all. I tend to gravitate away from the branded faces personally, but I was also the only child I knew who found SpongeBob incredibly irksome. If you’re after a name-brand look, there are new licensed options for everything from Star Trek to Barbie, and the library at large is robust and rapidly growing.

The big technical upgrade behind Facer’s Wear OS 6 update is support for Google’s Watch Face Format (WFF). WFF is the standard that lets watch faces run smoother, look sharper, and sync directly from your phone without extra hassle. It means more dynamic animations, cleaner complication data, and better power management options. With that said, WFF does come with some trade-offs. Designers have to work within Google’s rules, which can limit customization compared to older formats. While it’s a step toward a more consistent, reliable experience, it does mean less creative freedom, and some developers are discouraged by the parameters.

As a user, I’ve found plenty of designs I love, even if the library hasn’t yet caught up with the previous breadth of offerings. WFF faces feel smoother, more responsive, and less taxing on the watch overall. Battery life is always a big concern with custom faces, and Facer addresses that with its new Power Impact label. This manifests as a simple lightning bolt gauge that shows up green on more efficient designs. I appreciate having that info up front, as power is always my top priority when setting up my smartwatch. To that end, I mostly stick to static or simpler faces during longer days, very occasionally swapping in animated ones when I’m going to be around the house (and my charging dock) and don’t care as much about longevity. Facer even highlights a section of faces with optimized ambient modes, which helps stretch battery life when keeping the Always-On display active.

One new addition to the app is the “Looks” tab, which is Facer’s take on a style feed. The tab lets you browse full setups that include a face, a strap, and styling notes. You can apply everything with one tap or shop the exact strap through the app. This feature has only rolled out to iOS users so far and is slated to arrive on Android phones in September. I’ll be honest, I’m not usually one to dress my wrist like I do my outfit, but if you like to match straps to faces, the Facer watch band store makes that super easy. There are a bunch of material types available in a range of colors, all for under $20. Premium users also get further discounts.

Speaking of Premium: Facer is still free to try, and there are some free designs I genuinely love, but a lot more faces are locked behind a paywall. If you anticipate only buying one or two, one-off purchases are straightforward. However, a premium subscription unlocks the full face catalog and gives you access to all the licensed designs. Right now, there’s a launch promo of $14.99 for the first year (normally $39.99 annually), plus 50% off watch bands and some free face promo codes. I’ve been on the fence about paying for watch faces before, but with this kind of variety, I can see the value. You can also pay for Facer Plus to access an ad-free experience and a larger Watchbox for a one-time fee (right now $4.99). I will say, the ads on the app are pretty obnoxious, so the ad-free experience alone is tempting.

After a few days of rotating through designs, testing out “Looks,” and keeping an eye on battery life, the update makes a solid case for giving Facer your time and potentially your money. The app’s comeback on Wear OS 6 feels more consistent and reliable. It’s still a third-party app, and there’s always going to be a slight gap between it and native experiences, but that gap is smaller. Is it worth subscribing just for customization? That’ll depend on how often you switch up your look. Am I currently into this Harry Styles face? Maybe.

