5 apps you should use instead of Messenger

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Messenger is one of the most popular messaging services around, especially in the US, but it has its faults. Group chats, for example, are not end-to-end encrypted by default, meaning the company that runs it — Meta — can technically read your messages.

And since Meta owns it, we can assume it collects a lot of user information that’s then used for targeted ads, just like most big tech companies do. Users also criticize the app for being bloated, as it has evolved from a simple messaging app into something that also shows stories and offers games.

I used it for a while, but was never a fan. If you’re looking to switch, there are plenty of rivals to consider. I’ve tested a bunch of them over the years and came up with this list of the best alternatives.

What is the best Messenger alternative in your opinion? 14 votes WhatsApp 29 % Signal 43 % Viber 0 % Google Messages 7 % Telegram 21 % Other (let me know in the comments) 0 %

WhatsApp

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

This is by far the most popular messaging app globally, but it still lags behind Messenger in the US. It’s gaining traction, though, and one of the reasons is that it features end-to-end encryption by default. even for group chats. That means your messages are technically safe from prying eyes, especially those at Meta.

Yes, just like Messenger, WhatsApp is owned by Meta, which makes it a non-starter for many users. I have an account, and while I don’t use the app regularly, I still have contacts in it that are important to me. There’s a lot about it that I like, including the simple UI, the ability to make great-quality audio and video calls, and the option to send disappearing messages for some extra security.

Signal

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If privacy is what you’re after, there’s really no better choice than Signal. The app is all about privacy and security, as end-to-end encryption is on by default for all messages and calls. And unlike most other messaging apps, Signal collects almost no data about its users. It has no reason to, as it doesn’t serve ads like most of its rivals.

Signal is run by a non-profit organization.

So, how does Signal make money? It’s actually run by a non-profit organization, so the only money it gets is via donations from users, which helps keep the lights on. It’s not as bloated as some other apps, as it’s focused on core features like messaging, file sharing, and voice/video calls. It’s one of my favorite messaging apps, but I don’t use it as often as I’d like — more on this in the final section.

Viber

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

Viber is another great Messenger alternative that has been around for a long time. It’s my main messaging app, and I really like it, although I’ll admit that the Chinese ownership is a cause for concern at times. However, end-to-end encryption is on by default, which eases my mind a bit.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

The app has all the features you need from a messaging app. It’s very easy to use, and the UI is great. There are also a bunch of stickers that spice up a conversation. However, the main issue is that the app has been getting too many ads lately, so the overall experience is not as good as it once was.

Google Messages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Messages supports RCS, so just like with the rest of the apps on this list, you can see when the other person saw your text and when they’re typing. This wasn’t the case with standard SMS messages.

Google Messages doesn't have ads or any other fancy features.

It’s a simple app without ads or any other fancy features. I really like it since it’s a core part of the Android experience. However, to use it, your carrier generally has to support it, and both parties have to have it enabled. What I really like is that Gemini is integrated into Messages, so it can draft messages, summarize long group chats, and more.

Telegram

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Telegram is a well-known app, and I have my share of experience with it. Unfortunately, end-to-end encryption isn’t turned on by default, but you can start a Secret Chat if you want that extra privacy.

What makes the app stand out is its community features. The app offers Channels, which are similar to a newsletter or a public social media feed. That means the owner can post messages, videos, and photos to their followers, while the followers can’t post anything outside of reacting to messages with emojis. Telegram also has Supergroups with a capacity of up to 200,000 users, which are used for community discussions, bots that can help with moderation, polls, and much more.

The problem of switching remains

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

While these are the five best Messenger alternatives I recommend, switching to them isn’t as easy as it sounds. Sure, you can make a free account on each one in minutes, but the problem is that your friend group may not do the same.

For example, I use Viber the most, but I’d prefer to switch to Signal full-time due to the lack of ads and more robust security features. However, not many of my friends use it, so there’s really no one to talk to. Convincing people to join me on Signal is not an easy task, since most people are just used to the messaging app they use the most.

I have tried, though, and the result is that I actually use different messaging apps to chat with different people, since not everyone I know uses the same one. I think a lot of people are in the same boat as me, although I think we’d all prefer to use one app for all our communication.

Would you consider moving away from Messenger, and why? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Follow