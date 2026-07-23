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Is Facebook down for you? Here's what's going on

Is Facebook down for you?
By

Jul 23, 2026 — 4:59 PM ET

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Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • A growing number of reports claim that Facebook is down.
  • The areas hardest hit appear to be Chicago, New York, Detroit, and Miami.

Are you having trouble with Facebook today? If pages are loading slowly or not at all, you’re not the only one experiencing these issues. The social media site appears to be down for some.

Facebook users are reporting an outage on Downdetector. It appears that the reports started recently, but the number of reports is continuing to grow. As a result, it’s unclear just how widespread the problem is. According to the heat map, the hardest hit locations appear to be Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Miami.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when it appears the service is back online.

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