Facebook and Instagram are experiencing a service interruption

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta properties Facebook and Instagram are currently undergoing some level of outage.

It’s not yet clear when users can expect a full restoration of access.

Meta is not having a good time this Friday morning, as a service interruption interferes with users’ ability to access both Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Over on StatusGator we’re seeing a big spike in user reports of an outage, and while Meta doesn’t have a publicly facing status tracker for its regular products, its business status tracker does note a major issue with Facebook’s ad network.

We’re observing lag on Instagram when trying to load new stories, so while the service may be partially working for some users, it seems clear that it is far from operating at 100%. Users on Reddit also report issues with Messenger.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for additional reports to help give us a better picture of the scope of this outage, and hopefully get some official word on a cause and progress towards a fix.

Developing…

Follow