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Facebook and Instagram are experiencing a service interruption

You're not alone, as users everywhere run into the latest Facebook outage.
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59 minutes ago

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Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Meta properties Facebook and Instagram are currently undergoing some level of outage.
  • It’s not yet clear when users can expect a full restoration of access.

Meta is not having a good time this Friday morning, as a service interruption interferes with users’ ability to access both Facebook and Instagram.

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Over on StatusGator we’re seeing a big spike in user reports of an outage, and while Meta doesn’t have a publicly facing status tracker for its regular products, its business status tracker does note a major issue with Facebook’s ad network.

We’re observing lag on Instagram when trying to load new stories, so while the service may be partially working for some users, it seems clear that it is far from operating at 100%. Users on Reddit also report issues with Messenger.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for additional reports to help give us a better picture of the scope of this outage, and hopefully get some official word on a cause and progress towards a fix.

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