Eve's weather station is now available in a Matter flavor

Eve

TL;DR Eve has launched a new Eve Weather smart weather station model with Matter integration.

This is otherwise identical to the previous model, down to the $79.95 price tag.

Eve has offered its Eve Weather smart weather station for a while now, offering figures like temperature and humidity. Wish it had support for the Matter standard? Well, you’re in luck, as the company has now announced a variant with support for the protocol.

The new Eve weather station is identical to the previous model save for Matter support. That means an aluminum design with an IPX4 rating, a few weather-related readings (temperature, humidity, air pressure, 12-hour weather trend), support for popular voice assistants, and Thread integration.

Eve

Eve confirmed that the Matter-enabled smart weather station has the same $79.95 price as the previous model. That’s good news for smart home enthusiasts who want a seamless ecosystem that just works.

Either way, we’re glad to see Matter support here, as it means this gadget should play nicely with a host of other devices. Matter is a new, open-source smart home compatibility standard built by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and a host of other manufacturers. In fact, companies like Amazon and Google have already brought Matter support to their existing smart speakers and displays via firmware updates. So you don’t have to buy a brand-new smart speaker or display to get on this bandwagon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments