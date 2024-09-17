Eve's Light Switch is getting a refresh that Matters

Supplied by Eve

TL;DR Eve has released a Matter version of its smart Light Switch.

In addition to Matter support, the new model offers an iOS integration that lets you control it with select iPhones without needing a home hub.

You can pick up the Matter version of the Eve Light Switch for $49.95.

German smart home device maker Eve has been doing a great job of upgrading its product portfolio to support the Matter network protocol for seamless cross-platform connectivity. The company recently released a Matter-enabled version of its smart weather station, and it’s now giving its smart light switch the same treatment.

The new Eve Light Switch is identical to the third-gen model in terms of hardware. Matter support is one of the two changes on this version, but Eve says it’s also coming to the third-gen variant with a firmware update.

Supplied by Eve

Along with Matter support, Eve has introduced a neat iOS 18 integration for the light switch that will let iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users control the switch without requiring a hub. This integration won’t unlock the full set of supported features, though, and you will still have to rely on a hub for remote access and automations.

The new Eve Light Switch is available for $49.95 through the company’s website and Amazon. The switch works with all major smart home platforms. You can also control it with the digital assistant of your choice, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments