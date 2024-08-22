The Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 is the coolest, and it's $30 off

Are you looking for a security camera for your home? You won’t find anything funner than this one; it looks like a little robot! It’s also tiny and pretty capable. As if that wasn’t interesting enough, it is also available for a nice $30 discount right now, bringing the Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 cost down to just $100. Get the Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 for $100

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should return to the normal $130 relatively soon.

Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 See price at Amazon Save $30.01 Limited Time Deal!

Isn’t that the coolest little security camera you have seen? The Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 isn’t all about its incredible looks, though. It’s also a pretty capable security camera that will help you keep your home safe.

For starters, the body can rotate 360 degrees, which means you can look all around, in any direction. The head can also tilt up and down, so you get a full view of your home from anywhere in the world, as long as you have an internet connection.

The two cameras aren’t just there to assimilate robot eyes; each serves a specific purpose. One of them offers a 4K wide-angle camera for general monitoring. If you want to take a closer look at things, you can also access a secondary 2K 8x zoom camera. Other features include intelligent AI detection, specific points patrolling, two-way audio, and more.

Want in on this deal? Heck, I kind of just like the way it looks so much that I might replace my Ring setup! Act quickly if you’re going to get one; we’re not sure how long the deal will last. This is still the lowest price we’ve ever seen this security camera at.

You might like

Comments