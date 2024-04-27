eufy will launch Find My Device network trackers in June

TL;DR Electronics company eufy quietly announced it will launch two new versions of its current trackers with support for Android’s Find My Device network.

There will be a keychain-style tracker as well as one shaped like a credit card for wallet tracking.

Both will launch in June for undisclosed prices.

Thanks to Apple dragging its metaphorical feet, it took over a year for Google to finally roll out support for the Find My Device network. This network securely and anonymously uses Bluetooth signals from the billions of active Android devices to accurately pinpoint the location of another device. Despite how great this is for the world of Android, there is still a dearth of devices you can actually buy that support the network.

Thankfully, there will be at least two additional products coming in June. In a blog post not many saw, eufy announced that its SmartTrack Link ($19 at Amazon) and SmartTrack Card ($19 at Amazon) devices will be relaunched as Find My Device network-compatible products (h/t 9to5Google). Currently, these are two of the least expensive trackers on the market, with list prices of just $19.99 and $29.99, respectively.

Unfortunately, it is unclear if this pricing will be applied to the new versions with FMDN support, as eufy doesn’t disclose any pricing in its blog post. All we know is that they’re coming in June. Hopefully, pricing will be close or even the same.

Regardless, it’s nice to see another company jumping on the FMDN bandwagon. So far, Pebblebee and Chipolo are the most high-profile names committed to launching trackers that support the new network. The more trackers we have, the better.

It should be noted that Google has had its own tracker in the works for a long while. Codenamed “grogu,” the tracker could launch at any time — possibly even at Google I/O, which starts on May 14.

Finally, do note that one of the biggest names in Bluetooth trackers — Tile — has already confirmed to Android Authority that it has no plans to launch an FMDN tracker. So, if you’re waiting for Tile to offer something, you’d be better off grabbing something else.

