The EU will force these platforms to open up to rivals, and here's when

TL;DR The European Commission has revealed its list of gatekeeper platforms.

These platforms will need to open up to rivals within six months.

Designated gatekeepers include Android, iOS, Windows, Google Play, and the Apple App Store.

The European Commission signed the Digital Markets Act (DMA) last year, which would see specific Big Tech platforms designated gatekeepers. This means these platforms would be forced to open up to rivals.

Now, the EU has officially announced the list of gatekeeper platforms that will need to play nicely with rivals. Six companies are included on the list, namely Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bytedance, Meta, and Microsoft.

Failure to comply with the DMA will result in a company being fined up to 10% of its total worldwide turnover, and up to 20% for repeated offences. The commission adds that it can also force a company to sell all or part of its business or ban it from making more acquisitions in the infringing field.

This might not be the final list of gatekeeper platforms, though. The European Commission confirmed that it has opened investigations after Apple and Microsoft insisted that several of its platforms shouldn’t be classified as gatekeepers. The platforms in question are Bing, Edge, iMessage, and Microsoft Advertising.

