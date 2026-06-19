This new Google TV projector from ETOE can light up your wall and charge your phone

TL;DR ETOE has announced it is launching the Dolphin 2 in the US and select European markets.

This projector offers certified Google TV, a 54Wh built-in battery, 800 lumens, and native 1080p resolution with 4K decoding.

Pre-orders are open, with early bird pricing ending on June 28.

Projectors come in all shapes and sizes, especially the ones that are designed to be portable. If you’re on the hunt for something you can plop down anywhere, ETOE (Eazy to Enjoy) has a new offering. The company is launching the second generation of its Dolphin projector.

Today, ETOE announced the pre-sale launch of the Dolphin 2. While the original Dolphin projector was a fairly compact, cylindrical device, the Dolphin 2 adopts a larger, rectangular form. Just by looking at it, you wouldn’t be able to tell that this is an updated version of that 2025 model.

The Dolphin 2 offers 800 ANSI lumens (300 more than the Dolphin 1), 110% BT.2020 color gamut, and native 1080p resolution with 4K decoding. It’s powered by a 54Wh battery that offers up to two hours of playback, and doubles as a power bank with its USB-C fast charging support. Along with that, you can expect a MT9630 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and dual 5W speakers with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus support.

This projector comes with certified Google TV built-in, so you’ll have access to more than 10,000 apps. That includes Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. But if you want to cast something from your other devices, you’ll be able to do that too. You’ll also be able to control the projector with Google Assistant. It’s also worth noting that the projector has a tilt range between -40 degrees to 76 degrees, so projecting onto walls and ceilings should be a breeze.

According to ETOE, the Dolphin 2 is going on sale in the US and select European markets. Pre-orders are available now, with early bird pricing continuing until June 28. At normal price, the projector costs $1,043, but the early bird discount knocks that price tag down to $927.

Follow